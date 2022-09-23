Jersey bird flu restrictions could stay until spring 2023
Bird flu restrictions could remain in place until spring 2023, the environment minister has confirmed.
Currently, poultry keepers are required to house their flocks to prevent the spread of avian influenza.
The last reported cases in the island were at a property in St Lawrence on 2 September.
The Minister for the Environment Deputy Jonathan Renouf wrote to bird keepers to encourage them to register with the states veterinary team.
He said: "While this is no time for complacency, we have been pleased with the way in which farmers and keepers have responded and are complying with the prevention zone.
"I'd also encourage keepers to register their flocks with us, regardless of size or location, so that the Natural Environment team can keep them up to date with the latest information, advice and news of any further outbreaks."
The island-wide prevention zone will remain in place "until further notice".
