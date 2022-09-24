Hautlieu School Oregon student exchange programme
- Published
Students from Jersey have been experiencing life in the United States as part of an exchange programme.
Year 13 students at Hautlieu School left for Oregon earlier this month, while students from Oregon International School, Baker City, arrived in Jersey.
The students are spending a month at their exchange school to experience different cultures and activities.
Teachers from both schools have accompanied them.
While in Jersey, Oregon students are studying Hautlieu's International Baccalaureate programme, visiting Jersey's heritage sites, camping at the Crabbe Centre, as well as venturing to France to see the Normandy landing beaches.
'Wonderful gift'
Meanwhile, Jersey students visiting Oregon are participating in a range of new sports such as American football, hiking, camping, mountain biking, and rafting in the Oregon mountains.
Deputy Inna Gardiner, minister for children and education, said: "This is a wonderful gift, and I hope that both Oregon and Jersey students are finding it a valuable experience."
Nick Falle, head teacher of Hautlieu School, said: "We strive to develop international mindedness in our community and working and playing with our new Oregon friends is an excellent way to gain an appreciation of new culture".
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.