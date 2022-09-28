Increase in Jersey foster carers after campaign
- Published
More than 14 islanders have signed up to become foster carers in Jersey.
The government held a two week campaign to raise awareness of fostering due to an island shortage of carers being available.
It said the fostering and adoption team had received more than 30 enquiries and the majority of those who applied were "single women aged 25 to 35".
Assistant Minister for Children and Education Constable Richard Vibert said the campaign was a success.
"As a department, we recognised the shortage of foster carers in Jersey and asked for islanders' help, it is great to see the Island coming together so quickly to support our children and young people," he said.
"We continue to need different types of foster carers for different children's needs, whether that is just for weekend cover or to provide a child with a permanent home."
The government is looking for the following:
- Emergency care - children needing fostering in an emergency for up to two weeks
- Respite care - specific periods such as weekends or for when carers need a rest
- Specialist short break - supporting children and families with complex needs, usually for three hours in the community or overnight
- Short-term - providing care for several weeks up to two years
- Long-term - providing child care permanently
- Intensive care - full time care for a child with high level needs
The government confirmed the fostering and adoption team were undertaking home visits to bring more islanders on board.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.