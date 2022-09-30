Victims can pre-record evidence, Jersey rape charity says
- Published
Sexual assault victims and witnesses can apply to pre-record evidence before their case comes to court, a Jersey rape charity is reminding people.
Jersey Action Against Rape (JAAR) said not enough victims knew their options when it came to giving evidence.
The use of pre-recorded evidence was rolled out across all crown courts in England and Wales with some provisos.
Decisions to allow pre-recorded evidence are made by a judge on a case-by-case basis.
Across the UK and Jersey, for witnesses and alleged victims to pre-record evidence, they must be under the age of 18, or over the age of 18 with a:
- Physical disability
- Mental health condition
- Impairment of intelligence
- Social functioning disorder
Other provisos also include if the person is off-island, or their evidence could be impacted by fear or distress.
Zoe Collins Fisher, from JAAR, said such choices were not widely known by assault survivors.
She said: "Only a very small percentage of people will report their trauma to the police.
"We're a small community, we're a small island, and there's a lot of fear that they will be recognised - there's a fear of shame and self-blame.
"Anything we can do to make it more comfortable, less vulnerable and more accessible to a person that has experienced this trauma is something that we would love to see happen on the island."
The government, which has launched a gender-based violence task force, said it hoped to raise awareness of the information as part of its work.
Assistant Minister for Home Affairs Louise Doublet said it was hoped those affected would feel more comfortable to give evidence.
She said: "It does need to be more widely understood and it might encourage more victims to come forward if they know that these special measures will be available to them."
