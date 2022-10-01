Jersey Corn Riots Harvest Festival could become annual
- Published
The Corn Riots Harvest Festival, marking an event which led to reforms in Jersey's government, should continue every year, a minister has said.
Culture minister Kirsten Morel said the first festival in 2021 was "fantastic".
The 2022 festival started on Friday with live acts across three stages, stalls, stands and exhibitions until Sunday.
Ms Morel said it was "becoming established as a celebration of Jersey's modern cultural identity".
The festival was an "opportunity for the different parts of our community to come together", including the island's links to Normandy and its traditional language Jerriais, she said.
The riots took place on 28 September 1769 and involved hundreds of islanders protesting against landowners exporting wheat from Jersey, driving up domestic prices.
The unrest led to the Royal Court being stripped of its power to write laws in 1771.
The march that protesters took from Trinity Church to the Royal Square was recreated on Saturday.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.