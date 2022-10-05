Jersey elections need more 'diversity and inclusion'
Jersey's elections need to be more inclusive for candidates and voters, according to an independent report.
A new report from the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association observed the island's 2022 electoral process after its voting system was changed.
It found the process to be more competitive overall, but recommended 14 improvements.
Observers said more needed to be done to broaden "diversity and inclusion" among voters and candidates.
Head of Mission and Member of the Scottish Parliament, Martin Whitfield MSP, said the process was "far more competitive" than previous elections.
He added: "Election Day itself was calm, with commendable efforts from the election administration and volunteers to facilitate a positive voting experience.
"However, several issues arose during the electoral process including the requirement for photo ID, the absence of a complaints procedure for voters, and diversity and inclusion of candidates as well as voters."
The association also observed the 2018 election and labelled it "complicated and cumbersome".
It recommended 18 improvements that time and said 13 of those had been either "partially or fully implemented" since.
Other recommendations for 2022 included:
- Provide voters with a body to complain to if they are not happy about the election process
- Remove the blanket ban on the right to vote for those serving prison sentences that exceed four years
- Try to avoid uncontested seats in the future to make for a more competitive election
- Reviewing the number of voters per polling station
The association assesses elections across the British islands and Mediterranean "against international standards, commitments and obligations", and domestic laws.
