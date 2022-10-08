New Lieutenant Governor sworn in
A new Lieutenant Governor for Jersey has been sworn in, having been appointed by His Majesty the King.
Vice Admiral Jerry Kyd took his oath of office at the Royal Court on Saturday morning, to start his five-year term as the Crown's representative for the island.
The ceremony was followed by a parade in the Royal Square and a special service of dedication at Town Church.
Vice Admiral Kyd said he was "honoured" to be taking up the role.
The Lieutenant Governor represents the Crown in Jersey with duties including handing out honours like MBEs and OBEs.Vice Admiral Kyd left the Royal Navy earlier this year as Fleet Commander and becomes the first Royal Navy Lieutenant Governor of Jersey in 32 years.
He said: "I am honoured to have been chosen to be His Majesty's personal representative on island and am relishing the opportunity to play a full and active part in island life during my time in office.
"The island is a very special place and one both my wife and I are looking forward to calling home."The Bailiff, Sir Timothy Le Cocq said: "Jersey has always been very fortunate to have senior Military Officers to represent the Sovereign in the island.
"I am sure that during their time at Government House, Vice Admiral and Dr Kyd will gain a great insight into island life and grow to value this island as we do."
