Health and wellbeing conversations launched in Jersey
- Published
Islanders are being urged to tell the government how they would like to see their health and wellbeing improved.
Public Health Jersey said it was launching the island's first Big Health and Wellbeing Conversation on Monday, World Mental Health Day.
Staff are visiting locations across the island to ask people what they want from government.
The feedback will be used to shape the island's public health strategy.
In addition to the in-person conversations, people can also give their views online.
Deputy Rose Binet, Assistant Minister for Health and Social Services, said: "It doesn't matter how long someone has lived here, how much they engage with health and wellbeing services, or where they see their place within our community, they all have valuable insights about how we can live healthier lives, and we want to hear from them."
Martin Knight, head of health improvement for Public Health said: "There are so many elements that can contribute to overall wellbeing - physical, mental, emotional, social, economic.
"I'm excited for my colleagues and myself to get out from behind our desks to meet with and engage in conversation with the people that our work will reach."
