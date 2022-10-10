Service helps people experiencing homelessness in Jersey
The government has said help is available for anyone facing homelessness in Jersey.
Officials drew attention to the island's Housing Advice Service as part of efforts to mark World Homelessness Day.
The service aims to provide help to islanders at risk of becoming homeless or people who have concerns about someone else.
A team based at Philip Le Feuvre House works to provide tailored support.
A review of homelessness last year found there were "significant" numbers of rough sleepers on the island.
Deputy David Warr, the minister for housing and communities, said there were multiple agencies and organisations working on the issue.
"By working with a range of organisations, we are committed to raising the visibility of the network of agencies that are working together to deliver this service," he said.
"I would encourage those that need it to access the services that we have available."
