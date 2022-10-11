Jersey Age Concern event to showcase services for over-55s
- Published
Services for older people in Jersey are to be showcased in one place at an event for over-55s and their carers.
The government event will take place at Age Concern, Val Plaisant, on Tuesday from 11:00 BST.
The event was to include mental and physical health advice, guidance on benefit entitlements, tax-related queries and on assisted home living technology, organisers said.
It has been organised under the States' Closer to Home initiative.
The government said it aimed to deliver more services and activities in the community to make it easier for people to access them.
The chief minister and minister for social security will also attend to launch the Older Persons Living Forum, which would "ensure that the older community are included in the government decision-making" going forward, a spokesperson said.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.