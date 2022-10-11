St Helier wins gold at first Britain in Bloom awards in two years
- Published
The Parish of St Helier in Jersey has won a gold medal in the 2022 Britain in Bloom awards.
The Royal Horticultural Society event returned for the first time in two years with a renewed focus on the environment.
Organisers said this year's garden displays featured more water butts, recycled materials and drought-tolerant species than ever before.
The parish won a gold medal in the coastal town category.
The authority said judges visited the community smallholding project, the recycling team, the town centre and various parks on their tour of the parish.
St Helier Constable Simon Crowcroft said he was "delighted" with the honour.
"I have no doubt this is down to the tireless works of our municipal services team and the army of volunteers and community groups that help maintain the gold standard in the parish," he said.
