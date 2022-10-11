Jersey bird flu restrictions to end
Bird flu restrictions in Jersey are set to be lifted after no outbreaks in the past six weeks.
A prevention zone, which was introduced in September, required all bird keepers to house their poultry and increase biosecurity measures.
After discussions with UK officials, Jersey's government confirmed restrictions would end on Thursday.
The Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer said restrictions had "undoubtedly" prevented further outbreaks.
Caroline Terburgh said: "With no recent outbreaks, and after discussions with UK avian influenza virologists, the time is right for us to lift the formal housing order and Prevention Zone restrictions.
"Reports of dead seabirds have vastly decreased, but I'm keen to emphasise we cannot be complacent and that we may have to return to mandatory housing if cases rise again, as they currently are in parts of England."
Imported birds must still be housed for a minimum of 30 days on arrival, the government said.
Ms Terburgh encouraged the "continued separation from wild birds" and for keepers to continue following "high levels of biosecurity" measures.
"We're calling on keepers to remain vigilant, and to continue thinking carefully about where they're placing food, water, litter and bedding," she said.
