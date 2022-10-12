Jersey National Park launches custodians events
Published
An initiative to recognise those who make essential contributions to Jersey's national parks has launched.
The Jersey National Park has set up Custodians of the Park to encourage islanders to learn about the special qualities of its parks.
The custodians who look after the land will host a series of guided educational events from 22 October.
Among the experts are farmers, charitable groups and private landowners.
Chairman of Jersey National Park Jim Hopley said working in partnership with the custodians would give insight into what they did for the land.
"By launching this new initiative, we aim to shine a light on the importance of the custodians and understand more about the valuable contribution they bring," he said.
"This will ultimately help the conservation and enhancement of the natural beauty, wildlife and cultural heritage of the park, and safeguard these precious landscapes for future years to come."
The national park said the events would focus on the island's coastal landscapes, which was of "significant value to islanders' sense of identity and wellbeing".
Events will focus on rewilding, the environment and farming, and the ecological footprint of the island's foods.
President of the Jersey Farmers' Union Peter Le Maistre the custodians played an "essential role" in maintaining the lands unique characteristics.
He said: "The rural sector occupies over half of the land surface area of Jersey and has a fundamental influence on the island's natural capital, landscape, wildlife, environment, and water resources of the island.
"We are delighted that industry figures taking part in this initiative which provides a great way for the public to understand the practices that take place to ensure the land is maintained with the utmost care."
A total of 11 educational events will take place from 22 to 28 October.
