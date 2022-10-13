Jersey Covid review finds things 'could have gone better'
An independent report has given 16 recommendations into how the Government of Jersey could improve its response to a future pandemic.
The Jersey Independent Covid-19 Review was commissioned in March to analyse the island's handling of the pandemic.
It found the response had been "handled well", but said "things could have gone better".
Chief executive officer Suzanne Wylie said an action plan would be developed from the recommendations.
She said: "While the panel found that overall the government did a good job, I am grateful for its recommendations, which will be presented to the assembly and an action plan developed so that as an island we can be better prepared in future."
The report said the government had an "underdeveloped risk identification and mitigation system", which it recommended it improve so it could "prepare for threats".
Chair of the review Sir Derek Myers said: "To the end of May 22nd, 129 lives were lost to Covid. Nothing can bring those individuals back.
"We believe our report can however help any Government of Jersey to be better prepared, make better decisions and communicate better in any further comparable future crisis."
Other recommendations included understanding the island's population "in depth", ensure the "best advice is available" and to improve the sharing of data.
