Jersey Opera House to get full restoration with funding
- Published
Jersey's Opera House building could be fully, rather than partially, restored if new government funding is approved.
The project will receive £11.5m in new funding over two years.
If approved by the States, the works will allow a greater scale of improvements to Jersey's main theatre.
Deputy Kirsten Morel said: "When the building opens, it will not only be safe but also fit for purpose long into the future."
The minister for economic development, tourism, sport and culture, added: "While the restoration work is carried out, we will be working with the Opera House to ensure that the island and arts community are kept updated and that a programme is created using alternative venues throughout the island."
The Opera House closed in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and has not reopened since.
Pierre Horsfall, chair of Jersey Opera House Board Limited, said: "The Opera House is a much-loved venue not only in the performing arts community but for all islanders.
"A great deal of work has been happening behind the scenes to reach this point and I am delighted to see the government commit to providing this much needed funding."
In addition to the funding, a report into the future use of the Opera House and the arts ecosystem in Jersey has been published.
Deputy Morel said: "Jersey has a wide range of venues and we want to ensure that the Opera House plays a key role as a vital platform and hub for sector development.
"This report provides us with options which will be considered over time with the industry."
