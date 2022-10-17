Islanders' views sought on Assisted Dying Service in Jersey
- Published
Islanders are being invited to take part in a 12-week public consultation on an Assisted Dying Service.
People are being asked to put forward their views on how a service could be delivered in Jersey.
In November 2021, the States Assembly agreed in principle to plan for an assisted dying service for Jersey residents who are aged over 18, and met a set of specific criteria.
The first phase of public engagement took place in spring of this year.
Jersey assisted dying principles
- Island resident
- Aged 18 or above
- Individual has a voluntary, clear, settled and informed wish to end their own life
- They have capacity to make the decision to end their own life
- They have been diagnosed with a terminal illness, which is expected to result in unbearable suffering that cannot be alleviated and is reasonably expected to die within six months; or, has an incurable physical condition, resulting in unbearable suffering that cannot be alleviated
The consultation includes in-person events and online feedback so islanders can submit their comments in a number of ways - including by emailing assisteddying@gov.je, by completing an online survey, by commenting on social media, or in person at consultation events, listed below.
Public consultation events
- Saturday 22 October, 10:00- 12:00 BST - Town library
- Wednesday 26 October, 12:00-14:00 - Town library
- Wednesday 2 November, 12:00-14:00 - Communicare, St Brelade
- Thursday 10 November, 18:00-20:00 - Town library
- Wednesday 23 November, 10:00-12:00 - St Clement's Parish Hall
Proposals for an Assisted Dying Service are due to be lodged early next year with the debate on legislation expected to take place in spring 2023.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.