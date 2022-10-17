Jersey's Lieutenant Governor wants to help young people
Helping young people in Jersey will be a priority during his term, the new Lieutenant Governor has said.
Vice Adm Jerry Kyd CBE was sworn in as Lieutenant Governor for a five-year term on 8 October and is the first to come from the Royal Navy in more than 30 years.
The Lieutenant Governor represents the Crown in Jersey.
Vice Adm Kyd, who has four sons, said young people suffered a lot of pressures in today's society.
"Boundaries don't count for much anymore so when there's a virus or wars in Ukraine, people are feeling a little bit more disorientated and certainly I think worry young people and of course, things like climate change and recent events with Covid has just highlighted how fragile society is, we must nurture it and protect it, really really keenly," he said.
Vice Adm Kyd said the government had to prepare its younger generation for the future.
"For young people, I think trying to prepare them as best we can for what is going to be an exciting ride in the planet, for the foreseeable future and sadly [there's] going to be inevitable challenges coming down the road... I think there's a lot of expectation now on young people which certainly I didn't have as a youngster."
In June the outgoing Lieutenant Governor Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Dalton said the states needed to help young islanders "be ready for the stress and strains of life".
