Jersey Water prices to increase by 6% from January
- Published
Jersey Water is increasing its charges by 6% from January 2023.
The firm said it was equivalent to an increase of about £23 per year for the average household.
Helier Smith, Jersey Water's chief executive, said it was because of increased costs caused by Brexit, the Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine.
The firm added there would be no further increases in Jersey Water's prices until January 2024.
Mr Smith said: "Like many businesses we are experiencing sizeable increases in our operating costs including energy, raw materials, labour, transport, and financing.
"These cost increases are driven by factors outside of our control including the effects of Brexit, Covid and the war in Ukraine on supply chains and financial markets.
"We have been actively doing what we can to shield customers from these increases.
"However, it is essential that Jersey Water maintains its capacity to invest in the island's water supply infrastructure."
Jersey Water urged any customers concerned about paying their bills to contact the customer services team.
