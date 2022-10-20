Plans for two new town schools in Jersey published
- Published
Potential sites for two new primary schools in Jersey have been published in a review.
The Infrastructure, Housing, and Environment (IHE) Department had looked at potential school extensions, re-development and new sites in St Helier.
The report favoured locations at Gas Place, Plat Douet and the area between Rouge Bouillon and Castle Quay.
The Minister for Children and Education said St Helier was home to "some of the most vulnerable children" in Jersey.
Deputy Inna Gardiner said: "It is absolutely vital that children in town have access to modern, high-quality facilities, and outdoors play areas.
"I am aware of the significant interest and concerns from Islanders in finding a suitable replacement for Rouge Bouillon School,and we are in active engagement with various stakeholders to look into a suitable new site between Rouge Bouillon roundabout and Castle Quay."
Ms Gardiner said the new Rouge Bouillon school would be built as a three-form entry school, set to be complete either in 2027 or 2028.
The report said its preferred options for new schools would be to build a two-form entry school at Gas Place, including a "30-place nursery and an Additional Resource Centre (ARC) for Social, Emotional and Mental Health Needs (SEMH) for up to 24 children".
It also hoped to develop Plat Douet into a three-form entry schoo, and would consider how each site would affect children who could walk to school in 10 minutes.
"We must continue progressing this work at pace to ensure our children are able to learn, grow and thrive at their school," Ms Gardiner said.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.