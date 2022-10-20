Life expectancy increases in Jersey
- Published
The life expectancy for people in Jersey has increased over the past decade, a report has found.
A Public Health Intelligence survey for 2019 to 2021 found men were living an average of three years longer compared to ten years ago.
Men can expect to live until the age of almost 82, while women live longer to an average age of 85 and a half.
The report found life expectancy at birth in Jersey was two years higher than in England.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.