Jersey inflation rates highest in 32 years
- Published
Inflation in Jersey has hit its highest rate since 1990.
The Retail Price Index (RPI), which reflects the cost of living, said the average rate of inflation had risen to 10.4% since June.
The highest price hike has been in the cost of fuel and domestic energy which has shot up by more than a quarter.
The rate of inflation has gone up markedly since January, surpassing the UK's rate of 10.1%.
Housing costs rose by 15.9%, with treasury minister Ian Gorst saying it could offer tax breaks if mortgage interest rates continued to rise.
Rates showed the cost of fuel and domestic energy had risen by 25.1%, followed by housing and then motoring at 12.9%.
The cost of food has risen by 10%.
