Jersey ministers' trip 'strengthens French ties'
Increasing open and consistent dialogue has been agreed between Jersey and France after a visit to France by ministers, Jersey's government says.
Ministers said the trip included political and cultural engagements in Rennes in Brittany, Paris and Caen in Normandy, and worked towards stronger ties at national and regional levels.
Meetings during the three-day visit included discussions on Brexit, fisheries and trade, the States said.
Climate change was also looked at.
The Government of Jersey said the visit last week included "looking at the impact of Brexit on areas of mutual interest, fisheries, and trade, with a commitment to ongoing and future regional cooperation".
Technical discussions also looked at the effects rising sea levels and the impact of coastal erosion.
Minister for External Relations Philip Ozouf said the engagements "illustrated how close, as an island, we are to our cousins in Normandy and Brittany" as "our shared history is evident everywhere".
He added: "We spoke about matters relating to passports, fisheries, and energy, all highly important topics for residents in both Jersey and Normandy.
"We need to put the difficulties of Brexit behind us and work together to tackle the many future challenges and opportunities."
