Jersey major road works under way over half-term break
"Much needed" resurfacing work has started on one of Jersey's main roads.
The Government of Jersey says the Esplanade and Victoria Avenue will remain open during the work, with a contraflow in place to ensure there are two lanes for each direction.
Signed diversions are also in place.
The government said: "We are sorry for the inconvenience caused. The work is much needed as some sections were last improved more than 20 years ago."
Businesses in the area are open as normal.
The work will take place until the 30 October.
