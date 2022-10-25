Jersey Geenfields care home gets third improvement notice
Inspectors have issued a third improvement notice in less than a year to a children's care home in Jersey.
The Jersey Care Commission's report said education provision for one child at the Greenfields secure children's unit was "woefully inadequate".
Previous improvement notices were issued in November 2021 and March 2022.
The latest notice also said staff were inadequately trained on guidance around physical intervention, which put staff and children at risk of harm.
The report also said Greenfields did not establish adequate transition plans for a child, "compromising the care receiver's potential to be rehabilitated to his home successfully".
The commission, which issued the report in September, set a compliance date for improvements of 31 December.
Jersey's government and the commission have been asked to comment.
