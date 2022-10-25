Aer Lingus to launch direct Jersey to Belfast route
- Published
Aer Lingus is set to run Jersey's first regular commercial route to Belfast in nearly a decade.
Ports of Jersey said the seasonal route would start in May, with 6,000 seats available on twice-weekly direct flights through the summer.
Passengers have not had a regular link between the Channel Islands and Northern Ireland since 2013, it said.
Matt Thomas, Ports of Jersey's chief executive, said the new route was a 'great vote of confidence' for the hub.
He said the airport has faced a steep road to recovery following the pandemic.
'Welcomed by islanders'
Mr Thomas said: "We already have a successful link with Dublin, and this route will strengthen our connections and expand travel options for both islanders and visitors."
Kirsten Morel, Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture, said the launch would be welcomed by islanders, many of whom have family connections with Northern Ireland.
Ciaran Smith, from Emerald Airlines, which operates Aer Lingus' regional services, said they expected the route to be popular among both business and leisure travellers.
Starting on 6 May 2023, the flights will run on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Jersey Airport had 37 regular routes before the pandemic, falling to 23 in 2020. There are now 35.
Pre-Covid, there were 1.7m passengers a year, falling to 400,000 in 2020 and 600,000 in 2021.
This year, airport bosses predict there will 1.35m passengers, rising to 1.58m in 2023.
Ports of Jersey has reached a five-year agreement with British Airways to run the Jersey to Heathrow route and agreed a new deal with Jet2.com to fly to five UK destinations.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.