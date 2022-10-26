Jersey student maintenance payments increased
- Published
Maintenance grants for Jersey students will increase by a total of 10.1% this academic year to keep up with the cost of living.
All students who are studying off-island and those living independently while studying in Jersey will receive a one-off payment in December.
The island supports about 1,500 students a year with means-tested, non-repayable grants.
Student maintenance grants rose by 2.9% at the beginning of this academic year.
The latest payment adds an additional 7.2% when compared to the last academic year, which brings the total increase in line with the rise seen in the UK Consumer Prices Index in August.
Deputy Inna Gardiner, Minister for Children and Education, said: "I am pleased to be able to announce this additional payment now.
"I know that many students and their families are concerned about the increase in cost of living and will want reassurance now."
She said: "University life has changed hugely in the last 10 years: in 2012, fees increased to an average of just over £9,000: there is more competition for courses, an increased focus on employability and - now - increases in living costs.
"This means it is only fair that our Student Finance system responds to these changes, starting with this increase. As outlined in the Ministerial Plan, I will be making further amendments to the Higher Education Order to increase grants for off-island students, and tailor awards depending on where the student is studying."
