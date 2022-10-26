Jersey harbour survey results expected by end of the year
The results of a public survey into Jersey's new harbour plans will be revealed by the end of the year.
Ports of Jersey - which is behind proposals for a new freight area and ferry terminal in St Helier - says it is currently reviewing islanders' comments.
The public consultation received more than 300 responses.
Ports of Jersey said it hoped to submit a planning application for the multimillion-pound project in December.
