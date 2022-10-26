Jersey harbour survey results expected by end of the year

Jersey harbour
Islander feedback from the consultation included questions about traffic, parking and the impact on boat owners

The results of a public survey into Jersey's new harbour plans will be revealed by the end of the year.

Ports of Jersey - which is behind proposals for a new freight area and ferry terminal in St Helier - says it is currently reviewing islanders' comments.

The public consultation received more than 300 responses.

Ports of Jersey said it hoped to submit a planning application for the multimillion-pound project in December.

Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.