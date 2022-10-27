Donation to help children with disabilities to go to nursery
A charity has donated £53,000 to help children with disabilities to attend private nurseries in Jersey.
The money will pay for 3,500 hours of specialist support for children with disabilities to access mainstream nurseries over one academic year.
The donation was made by the Philip Gower Charitable Foundation to the Jersey Child Care Trust (JCCT).
Philip Gower said children with disabilities could not go to private nurseries without the help of the JCCT.
"Having the extra help of a Support Worker makes an incredible difference for the children who need it. This charity is truly changing lives," he said.
Executive Director of the JCCT, Fiona Vacher, said its Special Needs Inclusion Programme provided more than 15,000 hours of support to 53 children in 2021.
"We are working hard to make sure we can help all children who need us when it matters most to them, in their earliest years," she said.
