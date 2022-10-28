New luxury home for Bouley Bay approved
Jersey's planning committee has approved the building of a luxury home at Bouley Bay.
The Water's Edge Hotel, where the home is set to be built, has been derelict for more than a decade.
Developers said they would also build a new dive school and café and keep nearby cliff paths open to the public.
Trinity Constable Philip Le Sueur said he believed the new developments would "help the community" and "enable it to flourish".
Deputy Andy Howell, who is local to the area, said if developers committed to their proposals, islanders would still be able to enjoy the area.
"Luckily, I think we've now got the best result that we could for everyone... the cliff path will be fine, the dive centre will carry on, the hill climbs can carry on, we're going to still have our fisherman and our paddle boarders and our boat owners, and we've kept the view at the moment", he said.
Opposition leader of the Reform Jersey Party Deputy Sam Mezec said the approval did not help to tackle the island's housing crisis.
"Jersey has a housing crisis and we have a space on the north of the island in one of the most beautiful parts of the island, going to one home for one very rich family," he said.
Mary Tunney, who opened Mad Mary's Bouley Bay beach café 18 years ago, said she was "delighted" the application had been approved, securing her lease for another six years.
Jersey Motor Cycle and Light Car Club, which hosts its annual hill climb at Bouley Bay, said the area would be "improved by the new development".
"The hotel, it served its purpose for a number of years, unfortunately for the last few years it's just been degenerating into rubbish, it totally looks a mess," member Ken Thomson said.
The committee approved the development by four votes to two.
