Bat recordings in Jersey shows increase in species
- Published
A report analysing bat recordings in Jersey has found a 7% increase in the number of common pipistrelles.
The report has been released by the Government of Jersey and the Bat Conservation Trust.
Using monitoring scheme iBatS, the data, which was collected over the past 10 years, indicates that populations of common pipistrelles may be recovering.
David Tipping, from the Government of Jersey, said the study was "hugely important".
Mr Tipping, who is the senior environment officer, said the bats "help us and our environment in many ways; they provide free pest control reducing the need for chemical pesticides, they're critical in the pollination of many plants, and are important seed dispersers".
He added: "Monitoring them is particularly important as they are an indicator of the health of our environment, and it informs the ways we can best protect them."
Bat Conservation Trust research scientist Dr Ella Browning said: "This work has revealed a valuable long-term population trend for the common pipistrelle in Jersey which shows promising signs of recovery, as well as insights into patterns in bat activity across Jersey.
"Gathering robust evidence on the state of biodiversity populations, such as bats, is vital if the harmful impacts of human actions on wildlife are to be reversed."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.