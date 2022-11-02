Plans for major St Helier regeneration
- Published
Plans for the major regeneration of a shopping complex in Jersey will be unveiled for public consultation this week.
Proposals for the Romerils store on Dumaresq Street and Hue Street in St Helier include retail space, underground parking and 94 apartments.
The store said "at least 15%" of the accommodation would be for-sale affordable housing.
It said the scheme would boost shopping space and include a "public space".
Architects Axis Mason have also designed a new head office within the plans.
The current site, branded "inefficient" by Romerils, has surface level parking and nine buildings for retail, storage and their head office.
Chairman Mark Syvret, Romerils, said the plans to regenerate a "tired part" of St Helier had been "many years" in the making.
He said regulations would require at least 15% of the housing to be affordable, adding: "While it is too early to say exactly how many we can make available under the affordable housing scheme, I can say we will be exceeding this requirement, and as many as the financial viability allows us to."
He added: "We believe the time is now right to proceed with these plans."
The firm said the designs would be in keeping with the "island's desire to embrace heritage in local buildings" by retaining the original frontage of the current building.
The building merchant, founded in Jersey more than 70 years ago, employs more than 150 staff across its retail, distribution, construction and e-commerce businesses on Dumaresq Street and in La Collette.
In January, Michael Van Neste, the outgoing chairman of Jersey Homes Trust, claimed the island's government had "sleepwalked" into a housing crisis.
However, Jersey's Government has rejected the idea of an affordable housing crisis.
Public consultation events are due to take place at St Helier Town Hall on 2 November from 12:30 GMT to 19:00, and on 3 November, from 10:00 to 16:00.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.