Jersey Airport danger warning on fireworks displays
- Published
Fireworks display organisers are being urged to tell air traffic control at Jersey Airport about planned events.
Ports of Jersey said letting air traffic know was important because fireworks could distract aircrews and damage aircraft flying nearby.
The call applied to anyone "whether it's a small-scale display in the garden, or a large public one".
People can submit an external events form to air traffic control, said the ports authority.
Displays at high risk are within 3.5 miles (5.6km) of Jersey Airport, said Ports Of Jersey.
Richard Mayne, head of air navigation services, said: "It's just useful for us to know where events are being planned so we can maintain the safety of our air crews. If you're not sure about your event, please get in touch."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.