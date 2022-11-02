Princess Royal picks sculpture design to mark patronage
The Princess Royal has chosen the design of a tortoise sculpture which will be part of a trail next year.
It will be one of 50 designs which will make up Durrell's sculpture trail in 2023.
A selection of artists were invited to submit their designs to celebrate Princess Anne's 50 years of patronage of Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust.
She chose artist Gabriella Street's "Sanctuary" design, inspired by her "past and present" fashion.
Ms Street said it was "such an honour" to be chosen.
"I feel very privileged to have this opportunity and am excited to start painting my tortoise."
The design features "colours that were exact swatches" from the princesses wardrobe, decorated with flora and fauna flowers "specific to her many trips" to Durrell projects.
Durrell CEO Dr Lesley Dickie said the design "beautifully captured HRH's passion and dedication to conservation, whilst also playfully giving a nod to the Princess Royal herself".
"We are looking forward to seeing the finalised sculpture next year and know it will be a real highlight of the trail next summer," she said.
The Princess Royal hosted a reception at St James's Palace in October to celebrate the 50th anniversary of her patronage of the trust.
