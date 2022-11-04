Jersey disability inclusion event to take place
- Published
An event focusing on disability inclusion is set to take place at the St Helier town library.
The government's Embrace Our Difference event is part of its disability inclusion strategy.
A total of 38 organisations will host stalls at the event to "continue to drive visibility and conversation on disability inclusion".
Gold medal winning Paralympian swimmer Liz Johnson is set to attend as the keynote speaker.
Minister for Social Security Deputy Elaine Millar said the event would "drive and raise visibility" to promote inclusivity.
"Through this event, and other initiatives, we will continue to collaborate with our community partners and work together to lead positive change, as well as support islanders to make changes and be more inclusive, whether that's at home, in work or out in the community," she said.
The event will host organisations that provide services and support islanders with disabilities from 17:30 until 20:30 GMT.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.