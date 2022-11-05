Jersey minister to attend COP27
Jersey's climate change minister will attend the COP27 summit in Egypt.
Deputy Hilary Jeune, the Minister for Energy and Climate Change, will represent Jersey at the convention for four days.
This year's climate conference is from 6-18 November.
Ms Jeune will be present from the 9-12 November and says she plans to work and collaborate with other international jurisdictions during her visit.
She said "Our work to protect the environment and drive forward carbon emission reductions is a key priority of this government, and we're committed to a detailed Carbon Neutral Roadmap of actions to put us on a pathway to net zero by 2050."
Ms Jeune said Jersey's invite to the event showed there was "a great deal of respect shown for our efforts in this area".
"I'm also particularly keen to learn from the work of other small island nations and enhance our understanding of the domestic objectives of like-minded small jurisdictions to reduce emissions, finance a just transition, enhance energy security and combat climate change," she added.
