Jersey parking scheme aims to boost Christmas shopping

St Helier high street
The change is aimed at boosting Christmas shopping in St Helier

A new parking scheme aimed at boosting Christmas shopping in St Helier has come into force.

It means people can now only park for up to three hours on level two of Pier Road car park, where they previously could park for up to a week.

The States of Jersey said the shopper spaces were needed after the closure of the Esplanade car park last year.

It says the temporary change at Pier Road will be continued into 2023 if it's successful.

