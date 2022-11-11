Islanders observe silence to mark Armistice Day
Islanders gathered at Jersey's Cenotaph to mark Armistice Day were joined by Lt Governor, Vice Adm Jerry Kydd.
Those gathered included veterans, the Bailiff Sir Timothy Le Cocq and the Deputy Chief Minister Kirsten Morel, observed a two-minute silence.
Vice Adm Kydd thanked islanders for their generosity in giving to the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal.
"When [veterans] call the legion is there for them thanks to your donations and your support," he said.