Crackdown on short-term holiday lets in Jersey planned
- Published
Jersey is planning to crack down on properties being used as short-term holiday lets without the correct permission.
The government says it is concerned at the number of homes being advertised for short-term holiday lets at a time when affordable housing is urgently needed.
Checks will be made on properties listed on holiday letting websites.
Ministers have warned action will be taken where necessary.
The minister for Housing and Communities, Deputy David Warr, said he was extremely surprised at the scale of the problem "when an affordable housing supply is so desperately needed".
Under the Planning and Building Law, the use of a dwelling for short-term holiday letting is defined as "development", which requires planning permission.
Ministers say the Bridging Island Plan - which sets out the planning framework for Jersey - supports proposals that contribute to the quality and range of Jersey's visitor accommodation offer.
They added, however, the loss of existing housing units for this purpose would not normally be supported.
The minister for Environment, Deputy Jonathan Renouf, said applying for planning permission allowed the merits of a potential short-term let to be tested against the policies of the Bridging Island Plan.
He added: "It is troubling to learn that there appears be a high number of properties being used for short-term lets without having been through this process of evaluation."
Mr Renouf said some people may simply not be aware of the rules and advised islanders to take action now to follow the rules or make the decision to stop.
