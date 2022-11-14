Jersey bird flu warning after 15 greylag geese die
- Published
Bird keepers in Jersey are reminded to remain vigilant after bid flu was found in a flock of geese.
The island's deputy chief veterinary officer has written a letter reminding keepers of the importance of good biosecurity measures.
They are also "strongly encouraged" to separate poultry from wild birds wherever possible.
Caroline Terburgh's letter followed confirmation the virus was found in wild greylag geese in St Ouen's Bay.
About 15 dead geese have been reported from the flock in the past month.
England recently brought in a national bird housing order following a rise in cases, but in Jersey this is not currently mandatory.
Dr Terburgh said: "We know avian influenza is still circulating in our wild birds, and keepers must take precautions to prevent their flocks coming into contact with them.
"While we're not making it compulsory to house birds in Jersey, we're asking all keepers to do what they can to ensure as much separation as possible from wild birds.
"Good biosecurity is also vital to help stop any outbreaks or spread, so please use foot dips at entrances and exits, and clear up any spilled feed.
"This disease kills and can wipe out large flocks overnight, and we know it's here with us in Jersey."
Islanders who come across wild birds that have died suddenly and without an obvious explanation should report it to the Natural Environment team.
