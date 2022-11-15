Farm from 18th Century gifted to National Trust for Jersey
A farm has been gifted to the National Trust for Jersey.
La Ronde Porte, in the parish of St Saviour, dates from the 18th Century and includes a farmhouse, farmyard and outbuildings.
The farm complex is Grade 3 Listed in "recognition of its historic character and overall integrity", the trust said.
It was bequeathed by Mr Philip Le Sueur who requested that the trust retained it in perpetuity.
The site has livestock barns, an apple crusher as well as a bakehouse with bread oven.
Mr Charles Alluto, CEO of the trust, said: "It is humbling when benefactors such as Mr Le Sueur leave their family homes to the care of the trust.
"Equally we have a significant challenge ahead in finding the necessary resources to repair and maintain La Ronde Porte.
Mr Stewart Newton, president of the trust, said: "Such bequests are both an enormous privilege and responsibility, and the trust will make every effort to ensure that La Ronde Porte is put in a good state of repair as soon as funds allow."
