Deans of Jersey and Guernsey on last day of pilgrimage
- Published
Deans of Jersey and Guernsey will end a three-day pilgrimage later which signifies a change of diocese.
The bailiwicks of Guernsey and Jersey now come completely under the authority of the Bishop of Salisbury.
A 500-year-old relationship with the Winchester diocese changed in 2014 due to safeguarding concerns.
The Dean of Jersey, the Very Reverend Mike Kierle, and Dean of Guernsey, the Very Reverend Tim Barker, are walking from Winchester to Salisbury.
Ahead of the walk, Dean Kierle said: "We thought this was a wonderful symbolic way of acting out the journey that we've had."
The deans have walked along the Clarendon Way, a 26-mile (42km) route connecting the historically significant towns.
Dean Barker said: "Pilgrimage is an incredibly important part of Christian tradition, to actually go purposefully to a place, so to do that symbolically seemed like a good idea."
A service to welcome the Channel Islands to the Diocese of Salisbury will be held on Thursday.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.