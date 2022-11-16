Les Amis gets planning approval to turn former hotel into care home
- Published
A Jersey learning disability charity has received planning approval to turn an former hotel into a new care home.
Les Amis said work could begin to convert the former Hampshire Hotel on Val Plaisant, St Helier, into the Maison des Amis care facility.
The home will provide care for 31 residents with Down's syndrome and other learning disabilities.
Stewart Mourant, chair of the board of trustees, said it was a "new chapter" for the organisation.
"We have been at the planning stage for this development for more than a year and now that we have received permission to go ahead, work can start on providing a facility that the island desperately needs," he said.
"This is a new chapter in the Les Amis story, and we hope that more people will understand the importance of the work that we do."
The charity said it still needed to raise a further £5m on top of the £7.5m it had already received for the project through grants and sponsorships.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.