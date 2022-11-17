Decision expected on plans to convert landmark Jersey pub into flats

The pub on the A12Google
The Tipsy pub was previously The Star

Jersey's planning committee will meet to decide on a raft of planning applications across the island.

The plans to be discussed include a project to convert a landmark pub into 20 apartments.

The plans are for a change of use of the pub, currently operating as The Tipsy, on New Street, in St Helier, to create 18 one-bedroom apartments and a pair of two-bedroom apartments.

The committee will meet at 09:30 GMT at St Paul's Centre, St Helier.

The Tipsy was previously known as The Star.

Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics