Decision expected on plans to convert landmark Jersey pub into flats
Jersey's planning committee will meet to decide on a raft of planning applications across the island.
The plans to be discussed include a project to convert a landmark pub into 20 apartments.
The plans are for a change of use of the pub, currently operating as The Tipsy, on New Street, in St Helier, to create 18 one-bedroom apartments and a pair of two-bedroom apartments.
The Tipsy was previously known as The Star.
