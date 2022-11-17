Jersey man sells feudal title to raise money for Ukraine
A Jersey feudal title dating back to the 16th century is being advertised for sale to raise money for Ukraine.
Sam Le Quesne is selling the title of Seigneur du Fief es Poingdestre - which is attached to the island's most northerly fief, from Sorel to Sion.
Having passed down through 19 generations of the same family, the title is said to be one of the few on the island that has never been sold.
A Seigneur enjoyed significant powers under the feudal system.
People who lived on the fiefs had to pay the Seigneur for certain privileges, and were required to pay rent, Jersey Archive said.
The last abolition of Seigneurial rights took place in 1966.
While the holder is still allowed to style themselves a Seigneur or Dame, Mr Le Quesne's title comes with no land or property rights.
'Unearned privilege'
Proceeds of the sale will go towards Jersey Overseas Aid's humanitarian relief work in Ukraine., Mr Le Quesne said.
Bids start at £25,000 and the title can be purchased by anyone on or off the island.
Mr Le Quesne said he hoped to convert "a completely unearned privilege" into much-needed help.
"I know that there are lots of people who would want to acquire a Seigneur title like that because it's a grand tradition and it's a venerable thing," he told the BBC.
"But for me personally, and for my values as an individual, it's something I wanted to use in this way in order to put into the world something that is more useful and more kind."
Linda Romeril, from Jersey Archive, said the Sorel fief was one of the main ones on the island.
"It's an important part of Jersey's history," she said.
The title is being sold through law firm Benest & Syvret in St Helier.
