Jersey rented homes would need licence under new plan
Any rented house in Jersey would need to be licenced under a new proposal aimed at ensuring minimum standards for tenants.
Minister for the Environment Jonathan Renouf said the proposed licencing system would help stop "squalid" properties being put on the market.
The scheme would require every rented property to meet benchmark standards.
Inspectors would be given the power to shut substandard properties down if the plan is successful.
Deputy Renouf said poor quality housing was a "significant problem" on the island.
"We have a significant problem with unsafe and squalid private rented dwellings in Jersey and we simply cannot stand by and allow that to continue," he said.
"Poor quality housing has knock-on effects in terms of physical and mental health, educational attainment and general life chances and opportunities."
Previous attempts to introduce similar schemes on the island have failed.
The minister said he would work with landlords to help develop the plan in more detail before it goes to the States for a vote.
The proposal is expected to be submitted early next year.