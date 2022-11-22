Jersey's Christmas parade called off due to bad weather

Father Christmas on a float in Jersey in 2021Parish of St Helier
The Christmas parade usually takes place at Weighbridge Place to mark the lights switch-on

Jersey's Christmas lights switch-on parade has been cancelled due to "adverse weather".

The Parish of St Helier had already moved the event to this Thursday following last week's rain.

But having "reviewed the weather forecast", it said it would be "unsafe" to go ahead at Weighbridge Place.

The Met Office has forecast a "band of heavy rain and strong winds" on Thursday.

Connor Burgher, town centre manager, said it had been a "tough decision" but encouraged visitors to enjoy the lights - which will still be turned on - as well as the Christmas Market and hospitality.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story