Channel Islands Lottery funding given to Jersey groups
- Published
More than £400,000 in lottery funding has been awarded to groups in Jersey.
The Jersey Community Foundation said it had distributed the funds from the Channel Islands Lottery to arts, science and sports groups.
Anna Terry, from the foundation, said the range of projects "are a testament to the creativity, brainpower, and drive alive in Jersey's community".
Jersey International Centre of Advanced Studies received £40,000 to reduce the island's net greenhouse gas emissions.
Jersey's Parkinson's Choir was awarded £5,340, St Andrew's Anglican Church was awarded £50,000, £20,000 was given to Jersey Basketball Association and £36,000 to Jersey Football Association.
In total, £422,000 has been distributed.
