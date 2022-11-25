Push for free or cheaper healthcare for Jersey children
Jersey's government is to work towards providing free or cheaper primary healthcare for all children.
The policy was included as an amendment in the Common Strategic Policy.
The Children, Education and Home Affairs Panel's amendment raised concerns of health inequalities among children and young people.
The panel chair said: "It is vital... that children and young people should not be prevented from accessing primary healthcare services due to cost."
Deputy Catherine Curtis added: "We are delighted to see that our amendment has prompted a constructive response by government and that the States Assembly supports the principle of reducing barriers to primary care for Jersey's children.
"The panel looks forward to seeing how this change will be taken forward by the Council of Ministers by 2025 and will monitor progress with great interest."
Primary healthcare includes General Practice (GPs), Dentistry, Optometry, Pharmacy and Community Nursing services.
