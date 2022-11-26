Jersey winter virus health advice issued
Health advice has been issued to minimise the effects of winter viruses, including flu and Covid-19.
Public Health in Jersey has recommended three main actions people should take, including getting vaccinated against Covid-19 and flu.
They also said people should stay at home if they felt unwell and if they were experiencing Covid-19 symptoms, book a free PCR test.
Finally, people should keep indoor air fresh by opening windows when suitable.
The advice was issued as the government's "Covid-19 de-escalation plans continue and during what is expected to be a difficult winter for many," a spokesperson said.
Prof Peter Bradley, director of Public Health, said: "We have seen an earlier than usual start to our flu season this year and an increase in other seasonal illnesses.
"A further wave of Covid-19 could also emerge in the coming months, so it is important that islanders follow the guidance," he said.
