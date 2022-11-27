Fishermen rescued off Jersey coast after boat hits rocks
- Published
Four fishermen were rescued by helicopter after their boat hit rocks on a reef off Jersey's coast.
St Catherine's RNLI lifeboat was launched just before 02:00 GMT on Saturday to Ecrehous reef, six miles (9.6km) north-east of Jersey.
A French fishing boat started taking on water after hitting rocks and the crew abandoned ship to the boat's life raft, the RNLI said.
The four crew members were taken to safety by a French helicopter.
The RNLI crew recovered the life raft and stayed in the area until a salvage operation had started.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.